Angelina Pivarnick Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Tropical Bikini

Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick stunned her 1 million followers on Friday when she posted a bikini pic flaunting her fit figure on Instagram. In the photo, Pivarnick wore a tropical-inspired string bikini that left little to the imagination.

The bikini was covered in leaves and ferns in varying shades of green and light pink flowers. Pivarnick’s ample assets were barely contained by the tiny triangle top, which tied around the back of her neck. The string tied bottoms rested perfectly on her curvaceous hips.

Pivarnick’s stunning figure in the photo made it clear that she had been hitting the gym. Her legs and arms were perfectly toned and her waist was trim, creating a perfect hourglass shape.

Pivarnick really made the shot fashion with her angular pose and the face she served. She jutted out one hip to enhance her curves, got up on her tiptoes to create shape in her legs, and daringly stared straight into the camera, smizing like a true professional.

The caption on the photo emphasized how ready Pivarnick was for summer, especially with such a stunning beach body. Two of the hashtags in the caption — #jerseyshore and #imcomingforyou — seemed to imply that she might be heading to the shore to soak up some sun in the near future.

The caption also included tags for all the people who helped her get the stunning look for the photo. Her makeup was professionally done by Anjali Wrenn, who also did the makeup for Pivarnik’s wedding, which was featured on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Her hair, including some incredible extensions, was done by Dana D Hair Studio, where Pivarnik regularly has her hair done.

Pivarnick also tagged the people who helped her get her enviable beach body. She tagged plastic surgeon to the stars John Paul Tutela, giving him credit for her perfect breasts. Lastly, she tagged Elite Health Center, a boutique weight loss center in New Jersey that serves celebrity clientele like Pivarnick and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Delores Catania.

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been largely centered on Pivarnick’s wedding, which was, in typical Jersey Shore fashion, completely drama-filled. Shortly after the wedding actually took place but long before the season aired, Pivarnick revealed that she was no longer on speaking terms with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, or Deena Cortese because they apparently ruined her wedding day, Celebrity Insider reported.

The three Jersey Shore alums made a raunchy speech at Pivarnick’s wedding that was more roast than toast. They’ve since apologized and as the episode featuring the speech nears airing, Polizzi, Farley, and Cortese have reiterated how bad they feel about the way the wedding went down.

According to Celebrity Insider, a source close to the trio said that they “still feel horrible about what happened at the wedding. The girls might watch the episode, but not the bridesmaids’ speech scene. They are mortified over the whole thing still and it was a big catalyst as to why Snooki also walked away from the show.”

The now infamous speech is featured on an upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.