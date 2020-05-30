‘Bachelor Nation’ Reacts To Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Split

The Bachelor world has one less final couple together and in love now that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have announced their split. Both Colton and Cassie shared the news via Instagram on Friday afternoon and a number of franchise veterans stepped up to share their sentiments of support.

Quite a few former contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette relied on heart emoji and similar symbols to share their love with Cassie and Colton. Becca Tilley and Raven Gates went that route, and Cassie and Colton did the same on one another’s posts.

Numerous personalities from the franchise left simple comments on both Cassie and Colton’s posts. This seemingly signals that there’s no bad guy in this split and everybody is aiming to be supportive of both of them.

For example, Jason Tartick, who recently mentioned that he lost out on being The Bachelor to Colton, wished both Cassie and Colton well on their posts. Ben Higgins also commented on both posts, noting on Colton’s that he was there for him. As fans may remember, Ben is from the Denver, Colorado area and that is where Colton has returned in recent weeks to spend time with his family.

Colton also received supportive comments quite quickly from some of the guys he got to know two years ago while doing Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Colton’s good friend Blake Horstmann noted that he’s there for Colton and loves him, and Clay Harbor wrote something similar.

Over on Cassie’s post, she got a lot of love specifically from some of the ladies she met while pursuing Colton’s final rose.

“i love you so muchhhh cass happiness for both of you!” wrote Katie Morton.

“Sending you love lady,” said Sydney Lotuaco.

“Love you Cass and hope that everyone can give you the space to move forward in peace and for you both to find your happiness,” shared Elyse Dehlbom.

In their respective posts, both Colton and Cassie said that they had done a lot of reflection over the past few months. They also indicated that they would remain good friends with one another.

This split between the two stars of The Bachelor didn’t necessarily come out of left field for a number of fans, as a lot of people had been speculating about this romance perhaps having recently ended.

It’s too soon to say whether people will see Cassie pop up on another franchise show, and fans should probably not necessarily count Colton out either considering the run he had before doing The Bachelor. For now, however, Colton and Cassie seem to be laying low with their respective families and getting used to being single again.