Natalia Garibotto Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tight Top And Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Brazilian internet sensation Natalia Garibotto stunned plenty of fans on social media after she shared a sultry new snapshot of herself in a bikini on Friday, May 29. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the sizzling content with her 2.1 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of plenty.

The 26-year-old influencer was photographed outdoors poolside, as lush scenery filled the background behind her. Natalia easily took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera from her front, with her hands by her chest. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she shared a pout and stared straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted brunette and blond hair was pulled back into a half-ponytail, as some side bangs fell down in front of her face. Natalia also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup in the snapshot — a move that added some glamour to her look.

The application seemingly included foundation, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, and a nude lipstick. Still, it was her killer curves that caught most users attention in the photo, as she showed them off with a revealing ensemble.

Natalia wore a tiny white T-shirt that featured the words “baby girl” on it in black. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. The model also appeared to be braless under the garment — adding another layer of sexiness to her look. Furthermore, as the top was very cropped, reaching just below her assets, she was able to show off her toned midriff.

She paired the T-shirt with a pair of white and pink bikini bottoms that were even more revealing as they featured a Brazilian-style cut that highlighted her curvaceous hips and derriere..

Natalia did not reveal where she was snapped, but she did let her fans know that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer she is partnered with.

The smoking-hot image was met with a lot of support from fans, garnering more than 65,000 likes since going live Friday afternoon. More than 400 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, beauty, and choice of outfit.

“So beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are so sweet as always,” a second fan chimed in.

“Stunning,” a third fan added.

Natalia has shared a number of stunning updates with her fans on Instagram lately. Just yesterday, on May 28, she rocked another minuscule bikini that captivated fans, per The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 88,000 likes so far.