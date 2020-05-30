Casi Davis Rocks Slinky Gray Slip Dress In New Instagram Upload

Casi Davis had her Instagram followers seeing double on Friday when she posted photos of herself rocking a sultry outfit that flattered her curves.

In the shared post, the blond bombshell sported a gray slip dress that skimmed her hourglass figure. The eye-catching garment seemed made from shimmery satin fabric.

Casi composited two photos of herself in the dress into one image and each of them offered her followers a look at the dress from a different angle. In the photo on the left, Casi faced the camera and posed with one hip jutted out and a hand on her waist. Her knee was also raised.

Casi wore her bleached-blond hair loose and it cascaded almost to her waist from a middle part. She seemed nearly makeup-free in the photo but appeared to have accentuated her eyes with black liner and her lips with a matte nude lipstick. She also kept her accessories minimal, opting to wear just a simple gold necklace.

In the second image, Casi was photographed with her back to the camera, which drew the viewer’s eye to her shapely posterior. Her hair and makeup were the same but unlike the first photo, she sent a smoldering look over her shoulder at the camera.

The photo amassed more than 7,000 likes in an hour and over 50 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared positive reactions to the post.

“Double the pleasure! Thanks for the spellbinding vision!!” one fan wrote before adding a trio of smiling face emoji encircled by hearts.

“Beyond gorgeous,” another added.

“She really does look good in grey,” a third Instagram user commented.

And a fourth fan made a bold claim about Casi’s good looks.

“One of the most beautiful women ever,” they wrote.

While Casi sported a relatively loose-fitting dress for this Instagram update, she showed a lot more skin in a slow-motion video she uploaded to Instagram four days ago. Wearing a gray thong-cut bikini, she emerged out of the ocean with her back to the camera. After smoothing her hair and taking a couple of steps forward, she dived back into the water.

“You got desires,” she wrote in the caption.

Much like her most recent upload, Casi’s fans shared their appreciation for the clip in the comments section.

The video has been viewed more than 130,000 times since its upload and more than 450 Instagram users have commented on it.