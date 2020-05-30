‘Good Doctor’ Actor Hill Harper Gets Bashed On Social Media After Misgendering Zaya Wade During Birthday Post

Hill Harper recently came under fire for his comments about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade.

The Good Doctor actor left a message under Gabrielle Union’s post on Friday, May 29. As The Inquisitr previously shared, both Union and Wade wished their 13-year-old daughter a happy birthday on their respective Instagram pages. In Union’s post, the actress gushed over Zaya and shared how she makes her a better person every day. She also praised Zaya for living in her truth and being authentically herself even in the face of adversity.

After Union’s touching post, she received more than 200,000 comments and over 4,000 comments. Many of her followers left Zaya a happy birthday and left heart and balloon emoji. Harper was one of the many celebrities who added a tribute but also took the opportunity to misgender the teenager, per Hollywood Life.

“Happy Birthday young man!! Read Letters to a Young Brother!!!” Harper exclaimed. “Your mom wrote something in it!! You’ll love it! Have a great day!!”

Almost instantly, Harper’s post upset several social media users. He was called out for not only using an incorrect pronoun for Zaya, but for also using the opportunity to promote his 2006 book. Harper wrote Letters to a Young Brother to inspire young men of color, which was also addressed on social media. The actor was accused of being transphobic towards Zaya for his remarks and suggestion.

After receiving thousands of tweets about his birthday message, Harper removed the comment from Union’s page. The actor then went to Twitter to apologize to Union, Dwyane and Zaya. He said that he never intended to dismiss Zaya’s preferred pronouns and said he has nothing but love and respect for her journey.

“I would like to apologize for my post. I am responsible for what gets posted and I made a horrible error,” Harper admitted. “I misgendered my friend’s child and I am so sorry to Zaya and the entire Wade family. It was not my intention to misgender and misrepresent her in any way. I celebrate Zaya.”

The Wades announced that Zaya is transgender back in January. Since she came out, both Union and Wade have shared the outpour of support they received from fans and their fellow celebrity friends. They’ve also said that while they receive tons of support from their followers, both of them still see negative remarks regarding their daughter. Earlier this year, rapper Boosie Badazz sounded off on Zaya deciding to transition. He purposely misgendered Zaya on Instagram and claimed that a lot of people disagree with her decision.