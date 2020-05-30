George Floyd Memorial Fund Raises Almost $3 Million In Two Days

A Go Fund Me account set up in memory of the late George Floyd surpassed $2.5 million in donations in just two days, according to the crowdfunding site.

The fund was organized by Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, who said in the description that his life was “shattered” when he learned of his brother’s passing on Monday.

George’s death made national news after a video showing a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer with his knee on George’s seemingly without cause, was considered his likely cause of death.

George’s memorial fund, which shows an initial goal of $1.5 million, passed that goal and was at $2,703,800 and rising at the time of this writing.

More than 110,000 individuals had donated to the account and around 95,000 had shared the fundraiser with friends and family.

Philonise Floyd gave a glimpse of their family’s grief over the loss of his brother.

“My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media. What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked.”

The grieving brother then spoke about the way the police officers involved appeared to callously deprive George of his ability to breath, ignoring his pleas until he became quiet. Philonise said that the fund would cover funeral expenses for his brother, counseling for family members, travel costs, and court proceedings while they seek justice for George.

“A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.”

The fund organizer was clear that all money raised would be spent for the benefit of the Floyd family.

“100% of funds collected here will go to my family.”

Floyd’s death became a matter of national attention after a video of his death caused advocacy groups and individuals frustrated by what they saw began to protest en masse in the streets of Floyd’s home town of Minneapolis.

In addition to the fund organized by Philonise, George’s younger sister, Bridgett Floyd also organized a fund, which has raised more than $68,000 and was noted by Philonise as an authentic fund established by a member of George Floyd’s family.

Philonise profusely thanked those who have offered condolences to them during their time of grief.

“From the bottom of our hearts my family thanks each of you who have reached out. While we are not able to respond to each expression of love at this time, please know that we love and appreciate each and every one of you.”

The officer believed to be responsible for the death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday afternoon, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Frustration with Floyd’s case caused a flurry of attention which reached all the way to the Department of Justice. The DOJ announced on Thursday that they would investigate the death in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and the FBI’s Minneapolis field office.