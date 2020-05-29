Yanet Garcia Shows Off Insane Curves In Yellow Underwear

Yanet Garcia captured the attention of thousands of her 13.3 million Instagram followers today, May 29, with her most recent post. The Mexican bombshell, who has been called the “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” took to her feed to celebrate the fact that it’s Friday by rocking a flattering underwear set.

The post consisted of a short clip featuring Garcia in a well-lit room. It was taken selfie-style as she held her phone next to her body. She posed in front of a mirror with her back facing the camera, putting her toned booty front and center. She panned the phone from side to side, focusing it on her backside. Garcia arched her back while propping one leg up, in a way that outlined her hourglass figure.

The clip was set to the song “Fantasias” by Rauw Alejandro ft. Farruko. According to the geotag, the video was taken at the Ten Thousand apartments in Los Angeles, California.

Garcia sizzled in a two-piece underwear set in a bright yellow hue with black trims. The bottoms were the star of the video, featuring a thick black waistband, which was placed high on her frame. It boasted an itty-bitty thong back that bared her famous glutes. The logo printed in light gray on the band indicated that her set was from Bamboo Underwear.

Garcia paired her thong bottoms with a matching bra. It boasted a sporty cut with thin straps placed over her shoulders. The front was partially blocked by her phone.

Garcia wore her reddish-brown hair swept over to one side and styled down in layered strands that fell onto her face.

The video was an immediate hit with her legion of fans. In under an hour, it has been viewed more than 221,000 times. It garnered nearly 100,000 likes and more than 880 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to rave about her good looks in different languages, particularly English and Spanish.

“You’ve made my Friday,” one of her many admirers said.

“[W]hat a friday alright,” replied another user.

“God damn woman,” a third one chimed in.

“ABSOLUTELY SMOKING HOTT,” raved a fourth fan.

Garcia’s Instagram feed in a mix of sexy photos, professional updates and fitness-related content. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently did the latter, posting a video of herself working on her glutes. The clip showed her using an agility ladder laid out on the floor for the exercises she was demonstrating. She wore a cropped workout top and matching leggings that appeared to have a pink and cream floral pattern on them, in addition to a black baseball cap.