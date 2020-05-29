Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Sexy Pink Lingerie

Australian fitness model Tammy Hembrow sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on Friday, May 29. The blond bombshell posted the content for her 11.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 26-year-old photographed herself with her cellphone inside of her living room. Tammy took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera while sitting on her floor. She further sported a pout as she stared down her phone’s screen, exuding a seductive vibe.

Her long, highlighted, platinum blond hair, which featured darker roots, was styled into a high-ponytail that cascaded down her back. Tammy also looked to be sporting a full face of makeup for the snapshot, glamming up her look a bit. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, eye shadow, eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick. However, it was her enviable physique that caught the most attention in the photo, as she flaunted it with a revealing two-piece lingerie set.

Tammy rocked a pink bra that appeared to feature lace cups and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as its tightly hugged the model’s voluptuous assets. The bra’s tiny cups also exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The model paired the bra with a pair of matching lace panties that were equally as revealing as they showed off her curvy hips. The tiny bottoms further featured a small cutout in the front for an added touch of sexiness. Meanwhile, the briefs’ high-waisted design drew attention to her chiseled midriff.

Tammy did not include a specific location for the snapshot, but was clearly inside of her residence. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she revealed that the lingerie was designed by Lounge Underwear, an online clothing brand.

The smoking-hot image was received with a great deal of praise and enthusiasm from Tammy’s fans, amassing more than 54,000 likes in just the first 45 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 200 followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her looks, her figure, and her outfit.

“Beautiful as always,” one user wrote.

“Very nice picture,” a second fan added.

“Tammy you’re insane,” a third admirer chimed in, following the sentiment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love,” a fourth follower asserted.

Tammy has shared a number of sexy updates with her fans on social media lately. Just earlier today, she captivated fans as she sported a neon-colored two-piece bikini, per The Inquisitr.