Cuban Bombshell Claudia Sampedro Shows Off Sculpted Body In Upside-Down Bikini

Claudia Sampedro teased her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Thursday, May 28, when she took to the social media platform to share a couple of clips of herself showing off her killer body in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The post included two short videos, both of which were Boomerangs. They were taken selfie-style as The Cuban model held the camera in front of her, moving it up and down to capture her torso and face.

Sampedro rocked an all-black two-piece bathing suit in both instances. She wore a regular triangle top with spaghetti straps, though she appeared to have put it on upside-down. The triangles faced her ribcages as she used the shoulder straps that tie behind her back. Conversely, the back straps went around her neck. The top was very little, allowing Sampedro to showcase her cleavage while also exposing some underboob.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms that were just as skimpy. The were scrunched in to expose her hips and included straps that tied on her sides. She revealed in the caption that the swimsuit was from Fashion Nova.

Sampedro wore her hair loose in large curls that fell around her head. She appeared to be wearing no makeup in the shots, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The post attracted more than 8,800 likes and over 135 comments in under a day. Her fans used this opportunity to compliment Sampedro on her physique, while also expression their overall admiration for her.

“Absolute beaut,” one of her fans raved.

“Body looks amazing,” replied another user.

“I hate you in the best way!!! [hands raised] [two pink heart] [red heart] You are such a hands on Mom!!! Yet, you do your own business and work out!! I’m not a Monat follower! But, you are freakin’ amazing!! You do it all!! Congrats and you do it with such grace! I’m not even a Mom. I just find you beyond inspiring!!! Thank you for bringing inspiration into my life,” a third fan chimed in.

“[I]t’s unfair to other women lol! How is that possible??” added a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the first time Sampedro flaunts her physique on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently posted a photo of herself wearing a tiny pair of sweat shorts and a light gray sporty crop top. The latter was from Free People and had a U-shaped neckline and low-cut sides that exposed some sideboob. The picture showed her sitting outdoors in what appeared to be a backyard as she held a shaker up at the camera.