Isabella Buscemi Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Goes Braless Underneath Denim Jacket

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared a revealing new snapshot of herself on Friday, May 29. The beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit within minutes of going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — photographed herself with her cellphone inside what appeared to be a photo studio. Isabella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her front. She further wore a pout and directed her strong gaze toward the phone’s screen.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in waves. Isabella also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that elevated her look a bit. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, eye shadow, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, and pink lipstick. However, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the snapshot, as she flaunted them with a very revealing outfit.

Isabella rocked a gray thong that left quite little to the imagination as it was designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut. The panties were also designed with high-waisted side straps that drew eyes toward her slim core.

She paired the tiny bottoms with just a denim jacket. The garment was cropped and featured fringe detailing. Furthermore, in a bold fashion move, Isabella opted to go completely topless underneath the jacket, exposing an ample amount of cleavage.

The Instagram model finished the look off with a pair of open-toed, cream-colored high heels.

She did not indicate where she was photographed.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, the model stated that she missed the gym and being as “lean” as depicted in the photo.

The sizzling update was met with a great deal of praise from Isabella’s fans, accumulating more than 34,500 likes in just the first two hours after being uploaded. Additionally, more than 400 followers also headed to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her beauty, her body, and her ensemble.

“So beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely amazing,” a second fan added.

“Stunning,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love it,” a fourth follower asserted.

Isabella has posted more than one smoking-hot snapshot of herself on her Instagram as of late. On May 22, she wowed her fans with an image that flaunted her booty, as she sported just a gray thong, per The Inquisitr.