Miranda Lambert Stuns In A Black Mini Dress With Flirty Fringe

Miranda rocked her chic dress with a pair of cowboy boots.

Miranda Lambert showed off her cute cowgirl style in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram on Friday. The 36-year-old “Bluebird” songstress posed in front of a retro RV as she modeled a charming little black dress and a pair of boots.

Miranda’s dress had a snug fit that showcased her hourglass figure. The garment featured a plunging V-neck, long sleeves, and a hemline that skimmed the upper part of her shapely thighs. The sleeves were adorned with long, dangling fringe. The ornamental strings gave Miranda’s look some flirty country flair. She posed with both arms raised up, revealing that the flashy fringe spanned the distance from her armpit to her navel. In the caption of her post, the “Gunpowder & Lead” hitmaker revealed that her dress was from her own clothing and boot brand, Idyllwind.

Miranda teamed the garment with a pair of cowboy boots from her line. The shafts of the boots were black, while the vamps and boot pulls featured a white snakeskin print. The sides were also embellished with white piping.

Miranda accessorized her outfit with a large statement necklace. However, the piece of jewelry was mostly hidden from view by her long blond hair. Miranda’s glossy locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded over her chest and shoulders. Her photo was snapped as she was reaching up to push her hair behind her ear with her left hand. She posed with her feet crossed at the ankles and her right hand resting on the top corner of the open RV door.

Miranda is an animal lover who owns a large number of rescue dogs, and one of her pets posed with her. The canine that joined her was black, tan, and white, making it look like the singer had color-coordinated her look with the doggie model’s fur. Miranda and her companion stood on a small wood platform outside a travel trailer that looked quite old.

In the caption of her post, Miranda promoted a gift card giveaway on the Idyllwind Instagram page.

Miranda’s fans loved to see her working as her own model. As of this writing, her photo has received over 26,000 likes from her Instagram followers. They also flooded the comment section with compliments.

“Love that outfit. You look amazing,” read one response to her post.

“Beautiful legs!” another fan remarked.

“You are just the prettiest little country girl I ever did see,” gushed a third admirer.

This isn’t the first time that the country music star has modeled one of the looks from her clothing brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda was pictured rocking a denim mini skirt and a tied-up top in another stunning snapshot that she shared on her Instagram page.