Oprah Winfrey Speaks Out Regarding The Death Of George Floyd, ‘My Heart Sinks Even Deeper’

Oprah Winfrey has released a statement regarding George Floyd, an African American man who died at the hands of police officers.

Oprah Winfrey spoke out on Friday, May 29 regarding the death of an African American man named George Floyd who died after being pinned down by law enforcement. In a lengthy Instagram post, Winfrey took a stand against racism and emphasized that Floyd’s death will not have been in vain.

The post included a painted image of Floyd, his eyes closed, with flowers in the background. His name is written in script in the bottom. Throughout her caption, Winfrey explained how distraught she was over the now viral video of Floyd fighting for his life while being held to the ground in the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Winfrey reflected upon Floyd’s death, noting that she can not get the horrific video out of her head and thinks about it frequently as she goes about her daily life.

Winfrey acknowledged that all the simple pleasures she is able to enjoy in life Floyd no longer can because of what happened.

“I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day. While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this.”

The original video shared of Floyd’s death showed Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck while three other officers stand by. Floyd could be heard saying that he could not breathe. Since then, a new video has been released showing a different angle of the incident, according to The New York Post. This new video shows three officers holding Floyd to the ground while one other stands by. This video has sparked further outrage and protesting. Winfrey acknowledged the second video in her post.

“And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper,” she wrote.

Winfrey ended her statement with a call for change, noting that Floyd’s name cannot simply become a hashtag.

“Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name!” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday. He has been charged with murder in the third degree and manslaughter. However, the other three officers who were involved have not yet been arrested. Protests have been taking place not just within the city of Minneapolis but now within many cities across the country. Some protestors have been arrested.