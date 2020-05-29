Colombian Model Sara Orrego Stuns Fans In Lacy Teddy

Sara Orrego teased her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 28, with her most recent update, which saw her in a racy lingerie set that showed off her feminine figure.

The Colombian model was captured indoors in an enclosed space with white-painted bricks. A dress form stood in a corner, to the left of Orrego. She faced the photographer, resting her hand on the back of a white chair. Orrego had her legs together, helping to accentuate her curvy lower body. She glanced at the camera with wide, focused eyes while puckering her lips slightly, in a seductive manner.

Orrego smoldered in a black teddy lingerie that boasted lace details along the chest and stomach, adding a see-through quality to it. The upper half included triangles with lace on the inner edges, which created floral patterns. The neckline dipped into Orrego’s chest, showing off a bit of her cleavage. The top was kept in place by thin straps placed over her shoulders. They included silver clasps that attached to the bodice.

The bodysuit had high-cut legs that came up high on her sides, allowing Orrego to show off her strong hips. The solid portion of the bodice boasted vertical semi-sheer lines for added texture. Over her teddy, she had on an oversized denim jacket, which she wore off her left shoulder.

Orrego wore her dark brunette hair swept over to the right. It was styled down in perfect waves, which tumbled over right shoulder. Her makeup seemingly included black shadow around her eyes, deepening the contrast of her green eyes, nude lipstick and blush.

The post garnered more than 59,200 likes and over 560 comments in under a day of going live. Instagram users used the occasion to praise Orrego’s beauty in a host of languages, indicating that her fanbase goes beyond her native country.

“Hermosa [heart-eyes emoji] gorgeous and beautiful sara,” one of her fans wrote, starting the comment with the Spanish word for “beautiful.”

“Beautiful girl,” replied another one of her English-speaking fans.

“You’re incredibly sexy,” added a third admirer.

“You’re a goddess,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Orrego has remained active on social media throughout the lockdown measures imposed by many countries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. She continued to work from home, promoting the brands she partners up with. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, Orrego recently posted a photo of herself rocking a set by Fashion Nova, which included a white sporty bra and a pair of avocado green shorts, an ensemble that bared her midriff. The post attracted plenty of interactions, surpassing 123,000 likes.