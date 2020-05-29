Lindsey Pelas Rocks An Unzipped Top In Sultry New Instagram Video

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 9 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 28, posting a video on her Instagram story showing off her “genetically gifted” assets in a top with a plunging neckline.

The blond bombshell wore a white ensemble that featured a silver zippered neckline. While the zipper could have been done up all the way to the collar of the top, it instead purposefully dipped down to the model’s chest. Her buxom bust and ample cleavage were on full display in the outfit, which could have been a full jumpsuit — the angle of the clip obscured the full scope of the garment.

Lindsey sat in a black office chair with a white spiral notebook on her lap. She held the camera as far away as she could from her body, trying to capture her full outfit in the shot. She tugged at her shirt, running one hand through her icy blond locks. She tilted her head to the side and hunched one shoulder. She wore a broad smile on her face that showed off her pearly white teeth. She puckered her plump pout, which made her cheekbones pop. She tilted her head to the other side and broke into another open-mouthed grin, the corners of her mouth turning upwards.

Lindsey wore her platinum hair down, and her tresses tumbled down her shoulders in loose waves.

The model appeared to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her light brown brows. They looked shaped, groomed, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her sea green eyes.

Her lids looked to be dusted with an orange shadow, which crept all the way up to her brow bone. Her eyes appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner, which made the whites of her eyes stand out. Her upper and lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

The apples of her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, blush, and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips looked outlined with brown liner, and filled in with a cocoa-colored lipstick.

She used the BAHAMAS Instagram filter on the video, which made her already sun-kissed skin look even more tan. The effect also provided her with extremely smooth skin.

As The Inquisitr readers and Lindsey Pelas fans know, the model frequently shares sizzling snapshots and videos with her millions of followers. One of the other clips on her Instagram story featured Lindsey completely nude, her NSFW parts hidden only by a skimpy white towel.