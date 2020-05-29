Celebrities Pitch In To Help Pay Minneapolis Protesters’ Bail

Multiple well-known actors and public figures have made donations to an organization that is working to pay the bail of protesters arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota during the George Floyd demonstrations.

Donations were made to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that arranges for cash bail donations for those demonstrating in the interest of social justice.

According to The Hill, the page has received widespread traction in light of the George Floyd protests that have saturated Minneapolis in recent days.

Stars such as Steve Carell and Jameela Jamil have donated and posted confirmation of their donations to Twitter, encouraging others to do the same.

Many of the donors have noted their donation simply by embedding the tweet that inspired them with the word “matched.”

Other celebs who donated to the fund are comedian and actor Patton Oswalt as well as actress-turned political candidate Cynthia Nixon.

Some of those who donated also called on their followers to do the same to keep the donations pouring in.

Just gave $1000 to @MNFreedomFund. Celebrity accounts that follow me… match ????https://t.co/qMW7GnTpJs — Noname (@noname) May 28, 2020

Cities across the nation have been rocked by those protesting the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who is believed to have died due to aggressive force used by a white police officer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the officer in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday after days of protest.

What began as marching in the streets in some cases devolved into looting and riots, which has resulted in many arrests. While looters have taken advantage of the chaos to steal from and damage businesses in the Minneapolis area, many protesters have kept on message with signs and unrelenting pressure on law enforcement.

MFF’s donation page makes its mission clear and allows supports to contribute through a secured transaction.

“Every dollar of financial donations to Minnesota Freedom Fund helps us help free people. Support us — and them — today by making a one-time gift or setting up a recurring donation.”

The organization’s homepage shares one of their latest updates, as well as their gratitude for the increased support being offered by those concerned with the increased protests in Minneapolis.

“We are in awe of the support coming through right now. We are working with National Lawyers Guild and Legal Rights Center to help bails that are set.”

Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera, has caused widespread unrest across the political and social spectrum with many politicians and public figures calling on the local police department to clean house in order to ensure that police are held accountable when using force.