‘Bachelor’ Couple Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Split: ‘Sometimes People Are Just Meant To Be Friends’

The Bachelor pair Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have broken up, and they both confirmed the split on Friday via their respective Instagram pages. Fans had been speculating about the state of this romance over the past month or so, and now those rumors and questions can be put to rest.

Cassie and Colton uploaded photos along with lengthy captions within a few minutes of one another on Friday. Though some pairs coordinate and use the same photo and statement as one another in these kinds of announcements, that wasn’t the case this time.

The Instagram post on Cassie’s page contained eight photos documenting her relationship with Colton. She said that this was one of the hardest things she has ever needed to share, and The Bachelor winner acknowledged that neither she or Colton was really ready to talk about it yet.

However, Cassie admitted, she knows that staying quiet in the midst of such a public romance sends a message. She confirmed that she and Colton have ended their romance. However, she said, they continue to be in one another’s lives. Cassie added that she loves Colton and respects him greatly, and she added that she will always have a special bond with him.

Colton’s Instagram post included just one photo, a black-and-white shot showing him with Cassie on a boat. He said that it had been a crazy few months, and that both he and Cassie had been doing a lot of self-reflection.

The Bachelor star said that the two of them have grown a great deal and that this was the start of a new chapter for them. He noted that sometimes people are simply meant to be friends, not romantic partners, and he pointed out that it’s okay for that to be the case.

Cassie and Colton both commented on the other one’s post with some heart emoji, and it certainly seems clear that there won’t be any finger-pointing or mud-flinging with this split. Despite suspecting that these two had decided to go their separate ways, it looks like The Bachelor fans are stepping up to show both Colton and Cassie plenty of love in the wake of this announcement.

The confirmation of this split comes about two months after Colton tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He stayed at the family home of Cassie’s parents and the entire Randolph family worked on nursing him back to health. Some fans wondered if an engagement might come soon after that difficult situation.

Instead, it seems the opposite happened. Colton has been back with his family in Colorado for a while and Cassie has remained with her family in California. Given that, many The Bachelor fans had a hunch that they had called it quits and now Colton and Cassie have finally confirmed that the speculation was right.