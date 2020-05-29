Halle Berry Removes Her Waist Slimmer To Show Off Her Sweaty Six-Pack In Instagram Video

Halle revealed that she actually tries to avoid targeted ab exercises like crunches and sit-ups.

Halle Berry showed off the results of all her hard work in the gym for her latest Fitness Friday upload. The 53-year-old Die Another Day star flaunted her chiseled abs in an Instagram video, and she also spoke to Women’s Health Magazine about what she does to sculpt her stomach muscles.

Halle’s video was filmed inside a gym with a small boxing ring. She wore an athletic ensemble that included a pair of skintight black-and-white Venum leggings and a black long-sleeved shirt with a snug fit. Halle’s top was pulled up to reveal the black waist slimmer that she was wearing underneath it. She also rocked a dark blue bandanna over her hair.

Halle’s unidentified cameraman panned down to focus on Halle’s midsection. This view revealed that the elastic waistband of her pants was pulled down low to expose more of her abdomen.

The Oscar-winning actress was shown undoing her waist slimmer’s strap as the cameraman counted down from three. She slowly removed the wide belt to reveal her sweat-drenched six pack.

“Oh my god! That’s the best one yet,” the cameraman said. “How do you feel about that one?”

“That’s a good one,” Halle replied as she smiled and looked down at her stomach.

Halle gave her rock-hard abs a few little pokes before posing for a photo.

“Abs come out,” the clearly proud actress said as she continued flaunting her shiny stomach.

In the caption of her post, Halle revealed that her waist slimmer was from her own line of fitness equipment, Rē•spin.

For the Women’s Health takeover that she mentioned in her post, Halle shared a few of her six-pack secrets. The X-Men star revealed that she usually skips targeted ab exercises like crunches and sit-ups. Instead, she focuses on full-body movements that give her more bang for her buck.

A few examples of exercises that Halle incorporates into her workouts are squats to overhead presses and lunges with bicep curls. She also does plank variations that work the core and other muscle groups.

While Halle doesn’t usually target her stomach muscles, the fitness enthusiast revealed that she did do a number of different weighted ab exercises to really make her six pack “pop” for her role as a female MMA fighter in the movie Bruised. Her video was actually filmed during this time period.

Halle’s ab-baring video was a huge hit with her Instagram followers. In the comments section of her post, she received an avalanche of praise.

“Killing it, Wonder Woman,” gushed one fan.

“Love it! Hard work pays off,” another admirer wrote.

“This how I be taking the foil off my beautiful turkey when it’s coming out the oven,” quipped another commenter.

“Excuse me ma’am, have you swallowed a Lego?” wrote Halle’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. “Because those abs are Poppin!”