Kelly Gale Goes For A Boat Ride In A Tiny Teal Bikini

Kelly Gale treated her fans to another look at her gym-honed physique with her latest Instagram update. The Victoria’s Secret model was snapped enjoying a day out on the water in yet another itty-bitty bikini that showed plenty of skin, adding some serious heat to her page.

The seemingly candid snap was taken on a boat and captured Kelly gazing off into the distance at the gorgeous scene around her while the gentle breeze blew through her long, dark hair. Her 1.4 million followers were also treated to a glimpse of the stunning ocean view, however, most of them seemed fixated instead on the bikini-clad model herself, who was going full bombshell in a skimpy teal two-piece that showcased her bronzed figure in all of the right ways.

The swimwear set included a bralette-style top with thin straps and a low neckline that exposed Kelly’s ample cleavage and bare decolletage. Its minuscule cups were hardly enough to contain her assets, teasing an eyeful of underboob to her audience as well that gave her ensemble even more of a seductive and sultry vibe. A gold ring connected them in the middle of her chest to give the garment a bit of glitz that drew even more attention to the NSFW display.

Kelly’s matching bikini bottoms boasted a high-cut style that offered a look at her long, lean legs and sculpted curves. Its waistband featured two smaller gold rings and sat at a steep angle along the Swedish beauty’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection, taut tummy, and chiseled abs.

Since she is almost always chilly, Kelly added a printed jacket as an extra layer to her look, though left it unzipped to ensure her audience would get the perfect view of her slender frame. She also let it slink far down her arms, allowing her to show off her toned shoulders as well. Her look was completed with a white baseball cap and a pair of dainty earrings that peaked out from underneath her dark tresses, and a touch of makeup that made her striking features shine.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Kelly’s boat-day attire, with nearly 24,000 of them expressing their love for the snap by hitting the “like” button during its first three hours of going live. Others flocked to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for the model and her latest skin-baring display.

“Wow forever body goals,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” quipped another fan.

“What a shot!” a third follower remarked.

Others expressed their admiration through emoji, with many fans opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Kelly has shown off her incredible bikini body a number of times on Instagram this week, much to the delight of her fans. On Tuesday, the star shared a steamy shower shot that saw her getting soaking wet in a teeny white two-piece that left very little to the imagination. That look was also a huge hit, earning more than 56,000 likes and 313 comments to date.