Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Sizzles In New Topless Upload

Model Jocelyn Chew scintillated fans with her latest steamy Instagram update. She wore nothing but a white hat for the recent snap as she showed off her gorgeous face while covering her exposed breasts with her arms.

The 28-year-old has been part of multiple photo shoots inside her home while practicing social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and this pic was from her most recent collaboration. Similar to other posts this week, the model worked with Los Angeles, California-based photographer Jesse Allen, and Australian photographer Pixie Bella, Chew tagged both of them in the caption. The model pushed the limits of the social media platform’s community guidelines for the spicy NSFW post.

Chew was shot from the waist-up as she leaned against a white-colored glass panel door. She was photographed from a slight angle and had her head tilted with a sultry look across her stunning face. She wore her long brown hair down and slightly curled, and it was draped over the side of her face and shoulders.

The former The Face contestant had nothing on besides a white Kangol bucket hat, two bracelets on her left arm and several rings across her fingers. Chew folded her arms up and held her hands near her collarbone. The strategically placed arms helped to censor the nudity, and also embellished her breasts. Fans were treated to a view of her toned stomach and cleavage for the enticing snap. Chew’s skin tone popped against the white backdrop, and she added three white-heart emoji as her caption.

This topless pic was quickly noticed by the model’s 544,000 Instagram followers, and more than 13,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over two hours after the post went live. Chew’s sizzling snap received over 110 comments in short order. Her replies were littered with heart-eye and fire emoji, as fans tried to express how hot the photo was.

“My phone is burning,” one follower wrote.

“It got hot in here!!” another commented while adding a fire emoji.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” an Instagram user replied with two emoji.

There were several comments about the model’s choice of head wear.

“Was about to make fun of your Kangol…It’s all good,” a follower joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Chew posted another jaw-dropping pic earlier in the week. This was also shot inside her home, and featured the model wearing a small white bikini while posing on the edge of her bathtub. That steamy image garnered over 22,000 likes from her loyal fans.