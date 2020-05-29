Bethany Lily April Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Purple Lace Lingerie

On Friday, May 29, British model Bethany Lily April uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.9 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing in what appears to be a bedroom. She kneeled with her legs spread on a bed adorned with decorative pillows. She placed one of her hands on her thigh, as she touched her hair. Bethany looked at the photographer, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Instagram star sizzled in a purple lace lingerie set with cut-out detailing. The risque ensemble put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in a deep side part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. She made her blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she has a preference for the color purple.

The provocative post appears to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow that lingerie is absolutely beautiful and it suits you. [I]ts so pretty and a beautiful color,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire, red heart, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Purple looks good on you,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous as always, love the lingerie and colour looks great on [you],” said another follower.

“It looks amazing on you. But then what colour doesn’t? xx,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Bethany graciously responded to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging pink bra and matching high-cut underwear. That post has been liked over 85,000 times since it was shared.