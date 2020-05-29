WWE Rumors: Superstar’s New Contract Is Reportedly A Multi-Year Deal

A couple of weeks ago, Drew Gulak’s impressive WWE run came to a sudden end when his contract expired. It was a shock to everyone as fans thought he was receiving a massive push, which included matches and a partnership with Daniel Bryan.All of a sudden, Gulak was brought back onto the roster page of Friday Night SmackDown, and rumors state that he has signed a new deal with WWE for multiple years.

The story of the former Cruiserweight Champion is a strange one, and it is far from over.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gulak has officially signed a new deal with WWE and is back under contract. While the exact length of his agreement is not officially known, they have confirmed that it is for multiple years.

In mid-May, WWE abruptly moved Gulak from the roster page of the blue brand to their alumni section. Fans thought it was a glitch or a mistake until word got out that his contract expired, and he was officially a free agent who could sign anywhere.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that Gulak had re-signed with WWE and intended to return to them all along.

Wrestling Inc. reported that independent promoters reached out to Gulak after learning of his free-agent status. They attempted to book him for future events, but he rejected all of those offers since he was in negotiations with WWE.

Gulak moved up to SmackDown late last year and went on a massive losing streak to begin his WWE main roster career. After a match against Daniel Bryan at the Elimination Chamber in early March, Gulak has become one of the biggest names on the blue brand.

He’s since moved into a partnership with Bryan, which has them supporting one another in their own matches. Gulak lost a Money In The Bank qualifying match to King Corbin in late April, but he remained in the storyline for that pay-per-view.

The last time he was seen by the fans was in a loss to Bryan in the first round of the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament.

Drew Gulak had reportedly asked for a pay raise in the months leading up to the expiration date of his contract, but WWE denied that request. Through negotiations, the two sides have come to a deal. Gulak will be back on SmackDown this week or next, but WWE has yet to confirm the exact details.