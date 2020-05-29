Sommer Ray Shares Sultry Snaps, Teases ‘Kiss Me Hard Before You Go’

American Instagram model Sommer Ray shared several new shots from a recent photoshoot on her Instagram page on Friday and these were an instantaneous hit with her millions of fans.

The trio of photos featured Sommer posing in a vintage orange convertible car. She did not note exactly where this photoshoot took place, but it looked like it was set in a fairly deserted area.

Sommer wore what appeared to be an orange bikini top that left most of her back bare. She had her long, honey-colored hair styled in casual waves. The locks were swept over her head and cascaded down her back.

The various photos showed Sommer wearing sunglasses and bold gold earrings, along with several rings on her fingers and some bracelets on her wrists. The model appeared to wear a light mauve color on her lips, but she went bolder with her eyeliner and mascara.

Each of the three photos that Sommer shared in this new Instagram post showed her behind the wheel of the orange convertible. In the first snap, she was photographed from behind and she looked over her shoulder toward the photographer. Her lips were parted slightly and the sunglasses were pushed down a bit on the bridge of her nose to allow her eyes to be seen.

The next photo showed Sommer leaning on the car door, her arms crossed atop the car and her face lowered to rest on her hands. She looked serious as she gazed directly toward the photographer, the bright sunshine highlighting her face and the colorful vehicle.

The final photo that Sommer shared on Friday was an artistic snap showing the model’s face in the side-view mirror. This time, her eyes were closed behind her sunglasses and she appeared to be content and soaking up the sunshine.

Sommer’s 24.8 million Instagram followers went wild over these photos. In less than 30 minutes, the post already had received almost 160,000 likes and 1,200 comments. She included a rather sultry tease in her caption for the post that appeared to be a song lyric reference and her fans could hardly contain their enthusiasm for this sexy look.

“Stunning!!! Awesome photo shoot!” one follower declared.

“How are you so perfect” a fan questioned.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Sommer has shared a photoshoot sneak peek with her fans. Another recent session featured Sommer wearing a sultry lingerie set while she flaunted her curves on a staircase. The gorgeous and popular Instagram personality knows how to strike a pose and her fans are never afraid to show their appreciation for her sultry vibes.