Madonna Roasted For Posting Video Of Her Son Dancing As Tribute To George Floyd

Madonna posted a video of her son dancing as a tribute to the death of Minneapolis security guard George Floyd, and people are not impressed. As Today reports, the 61-year-old pop star shared a 2-minute video of her son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” in her home kitchen.

“As news of George Floyds brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America,” she captioned the post, along with the hashtags #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #Michael Jackson.

Floyd died in Minnesota and video footage of the event showed a police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for over eight minutes as he told the officers that he couldn’t breathe. During the video, he goes still and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. In recent days, activists and protestors have taken to the streets of Minneapolis to demonstrate against police violence.

Numerous celebrities have added their voices to the discussion, calling for justice for Floyd’s family, and Madonna opted to make her own contribution with the video, which she posted to Instagram and Twitter.

But numerous people took issue with the post, calling it insensitive and tone-deaf as the violence in the wake of Floyd’s death continued.

“Maybe the worst tweet of all time. ” come dance in the kitchen for racism” is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things,” wrote former professional basketball player Rex Chapman.

“Thank you so much. I’m so glad he was able to stomp out racism with this deeply moving tribute. Y’all’s hard work and sacrifice to the cause…how can we ever repay you?” tweeted another person.

Madonna posted another message honoring Floyd on Wednesday. In it, she calls the video “heartbreaking” and “sickening” and called out racism in the United States.

“This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!!” she wrote.

Madonna has never been one to shy away from controversy, but in recent months, some of her posts have raised eyebrows for the wrong reasons. She recently posted a video showing her in a bathtub filled with milky water and rose petals, saying that coronavirus was the “great equalizer,” which was both a negative and a positive, in her eyes. Critics said that her post was bizarre and tone-deaf, illustrating the privilege that wealthy people have compared to the suffering of the poor during the pandemic.