Olivia Culpo Models Face Masks With A Belly-Baring Top And Other Stylish Apparel

Olivia is selling masks for a good cause.

Olivia Culpo showed her 4.7 million Instagram followers how to make cloth face masks look stylish in her latest upload. On Friday, the 28-year-old model shared a photo set that showed her rocking an array of masks from her new collection. She paired one mask with an outfit that included an ab-baring shirt.

Olivia’s post promoted her charitable fashion endeavor, More Than A Mask. The former Miss Universe is selling reusable face masks to raise funds for nonprofit organizations that are providing help to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the caption of her post, Olivia revealed that mask sales are currently benefiting Feeding America, and the sale of just one mask will provide 100 meals to those in need.

In a series of five photos, Olivia gave her fans some ideas on how to incorporate her fashion masks into their wardrobes. She wore her hair parted to the side and slicked back in each shot, which helped to keep the focus on her protective facial accessories.

The first mask she was pictured wearing looked like it was constructed out of denim in a light wash. The model fittingly paired the facial covering with a Canadian tuxedo. Olivia’s denim jacket and high-waisted blue jeans were a slightly darker shade of blue than her mask. She wore her jacket with the sleeves rolled up and the buttons undone, which revealed that she was wearing a white T-shirt underneath it. Olivia had rolled up the bottom of the shirt to show off her sculpted stomach muscles and trim waistline.

In her second snap, Olivia rocked a neon yellow mask with a cozy sweater that was the exact same eye-catching color. Her third look was a sophisticated all-black ensemble with a matching mask. She wore a scoop-neck T-shirt with skinny jeans, ankle boots, and a cross-body bag with silver hardware.

Olivia’s fourth outfit included a white ribbed tank top with a crew neck. She paired this garment with a hot pink mask. The lower half of her ensemble wasn’t pictured. The model’s final slide was another photo of her denim look.

Olivia received an outpouring of love in the comments section of her post, including a sweet remark from her boyfriend, NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

“Boss. Proud of you,” the Carolina Panthers running back wrote.

Other commenters praised Olivia for doing her part to help those who are suffering, and a few fans remarked on how she still looks amazing with half of her face covered.

“I admire that you’re donating all profits to help communities across the US,” read one response to her post.

“You are beautiful with masks,” another admirer wrote.

“I can still feel the lip pout through the mask,” quipped a third commenter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia shared a few mask-free modeling pictures with her fans yesterday, but they were throwback photos.