‘The Young and the Restless’ Weekly Preview Video: Jack Vows To Carry On John’s Legacy

The Young and the Restless weekly preview video teases a week filled with the Abbott family, showing off all that it has meant to Genoa City over the years. With epic weddings, amazing takeovers, and inspirational moments, the week of June 1 features five episodes that show off everything great about John Abbott’s legacy and the family he left behind to carry it on after his death.

Traci (Beth Maitland) excitedly announces that she and Brad (Don Diamont) plan to marry again, and then she walks down the aisle next to her father, John (Jerry Douglas) on her way to what she thinks is her dream come true. Traci and Brad dance and look thoroughly in love on their special day. Their family and friends gather to celebrate their big day, even though Dina (Marla Adams) also plots with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) to bring down Jill (Jess Walton). Traci actress Beth Maitland took to Instagram and revealed that she will live-tweet Brad and Traci’s wedding on Monday, June 1, starting at 11:30 am Pacific.

Jack (Peter Bergman) lets his dad know that Jabot is theirs again, and a tearful John Abbott says that he cannot believe it. The Abbott family is thrilled with the fact that they successfully take back control of their company.

Make sure to tune in to #YR next week to see epic moments with this Genoa City family. ❤️ The Abbott Family Week begins Monday on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/pcP4cNBpvZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 29, 2020

At another point, Jack declares that he’s proud to carry on his father’s legacy and vows to protect with John loved most — the Abbott family. Traci and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) cry at what appears to be John’s funeral. It’s a time of mourning, but the Abbott siblings try to keep Gloria (Judith Chapman) from taking her place among the family. However, Glo’s children, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc), help their mother take her rightful spot.

Finally, in a more recent flashback moment, the Abbotts gather to celebrate Christmas. Billy (Jason Thompson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Jack, Ashley, Traci, Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Lola (Sasha Calle) enjoy some happy moments along with Dina. It is Kyle and Lola’s first Christmas together, and sadly, it was their only Christmas since they divorced before celebrating a second one during their first marriage.

Kyle claims he’s never felt more inspired, and Billy is thrilled to hear it even though he’s keeping some secrets from the family. Plus, Ashley and Traci share a lovely hug after a year filled with pain and sorrow. Ultimately, Dina reminds her entire family about what Christmas really means as they continue to carry on John’s legacy so many years after his life ended.