‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Is ‘Excited’ About His Celebrity Boxing Match For Charity, Is Currently In Training

Joe Giudice's opponent has not yet been named.

Joe Giudice is excited to be headed towards his first boxing match for charity.

Days after announcing his new deal to fight for a good cause, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and estranged husband of Teresa Giudice is said to be in full training mode as he approaches his fight date, which is currently set for this October.

“Joe is really excited to fully train and get into boxing,” a source told Hollywood Life on May 28. “He got very into working out and self-care while he was away.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Joe was serving a 41-month prison sentence until March of last year, when he was released from custody and immediately taken back into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to a prior deportation order.

While Joe was ultimately released again in October of last year, he was forced to go directly to Italy, where he’s been living near family ever since.

According to Hollywood Life, Joe has been “focusing” on self-care, training, and “trying to get as many fights on the books as possible. He’s slowed down on the drinking — big time — and is such a different person.”

Although Joe is certainly upset that he is not able to return to Teresa and their four daughters, Gia, 19, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 16, and Audrianna, 11, in New Jersey, his newfound career has given him something to get excited about.

As he prepares for the upcoming fight, Joe has been keeping in close contact with his daughters and reportedly speaks to them numerous times each day. He also speaks to Teresa and hopes his kids will visit him in Italy sometime soon.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe’s final appeal to return to the United States was denied at the end of April. At the time, the longtime reality star and father of four released a statement to The Hollywood Gossip, revealing that while he hoped to win sympathy from the judge, he was unable to do so and ultimately left brokenhearted at the court’s decision to uphold his deportation.

Joe also said that he feels he belongs in the United States, where he had been since he was just one-year-old.

“I always feel I belong in the United States with my family, not in Italy,” he added. “I won’t see my girls glowing smile that I loved waking up with every morning now.”