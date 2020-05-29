AEW News: Former WWE Tag Team Champion To Wrestle On Next Week’s Episode Of ‘Dark’

Many former WWE superstars are now members of the All Elite Wrestling roster, and that number continues to grow. AEW hired Billy Gunn in January of 2019, and he has worked primarily as a producer for the second-year promotion. While doing backstage work is his primary job, he will get back in the ring for a match on an episode of AEW Dark next week.

AEW Dark is the promotion’s second show, which airs weekly on its official YouTube channel. Tony Schiavone is the host of the series, which serves as a chance for more wrestlers to build-up their talents. With a good showing and some luck, they may make it onto the next episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Next week’s episode of Dark will have numerous former WWE champions appearing in different matches. All Elite Wrestling revealed the official matches for Tuesday’s episode, including a match with former D-Generation X member Billy Gunn.

Gunn will face John Skyler, but the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion will have some backup. His real-life son, Austin Gunn, will be in his corner and standing at ringside to cheer on his dad, who he tags with from time to time.

AEW

Gunn’s last match in AEW was a loss to Shawn Spears (formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE) on AEW Dark in mid-April. In January, Gunn’s teamed with his son for a couple of tag team victories. Other than those matches, Gunn had only wrestled in two battle royals last year.

Speaking of Spears, he will also wrestle on Tuesday as well, as he has a match against Clutch Adams.

Former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes will team with QT Marshall for a match on AEW Dark. With Brandi Rhodes in their corner, they will face the team of Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.

Next week on #AEW Dark – We've got another stacked card for you!

Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/XFqH7VMgm6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2020

Two other big matches have also been announced for Dark, and they’re both tag team bouts. Santana and Ortiz will face EJ Lewis and Big Game Leroy in one match. The fifth match will have Jon Cruz and Joe Alonzo team up against The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny in their corner.

AEW has benefitted from signing ex-WWE superstars. Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion. Cody Rhodes is the TNT Champion. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager are members of the dominant stable known as the Inner Circle. This past week on Dynamite, The Revival made their AEW debuts after finally being released from WWE.