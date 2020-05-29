Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Chiseled Upper Body In Dark Blue Sports Bra For New Dumbbell Workout

Lisa Lanceford gave her fans some new fitness inspiration on Friday, focusing on her upper body in the most recent workout videos on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the British fitness trainer rocked an ombre sports bra and matching leggings as she used dumbells to train her shoulders.

Lisa started the workout with a series of lat raises. For this exercise, she raised and lowered the weights out to the side with bent elbows, grimacing each time she did so.

Next, she moved on to alternating front raises. Unlike the first video, she held the dumbbells vertically for this one and lifted them until they lined up with her chest. She then repeated the exercise with her opposite arm.

The third clip saw Lisa tackle a set or rear delt flyes. She leaned her torso forward for this exercise and then raised the dumbells with a similar motion to the one seen in the first video.

Lisa also performed a set of front raises in the fourth video but held the weights vertically and lifted them simultaneously. A series of “Around The World” lifts followed which required her to raise and lower her dumbbells with a semi-circular move.

She then ended the circuit with another set of front dumbbell raises but did them with an underhand grip.

In her caption, she recommended doing 12 repetitions of each exercise for four rounds. She also warned her followers that the circuit was very challenging and wrote that she had “pushed through” it. But she ended the caption declaring that she loves training her shoulders.

The post has been liked more than 8,000 likes as of this writing and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Love it! Share dumbbell exercises for the other muscle groups,” one person wrote before adding two praying hands emoji to the comment.

“Thank you as always for the inspiration! I’m sooo missing using hand weights,” another added.

Others shared their excitement about giving the workout a try.

“Love this workout,” a third supporter commented. “Saved and added for arm day!!!”

Some of the fans gushed over her Gymshark workout attire as well but a third commenter had a question about Lisa’s physique.

“Are you bulking? I definitely see more gains,” they wrote. “You look awesome.”

Lisa hasn’t responded to the question, as of this writing.