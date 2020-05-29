Donald Trump Announces US Exit From The WHO, Says ‘China Has Total Control Over The World Health Organization’

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would be leaving the World Health Organization, per CNBC. In a statement, the president made it clear that his administration was not pleased with what they perceive to be Chinese control of the WHO.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year.”

Trump would go on to announce that the United States was effectively ending its relationship with the WHO.

“We are today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” the president said, effectively following through on his earlier promise — delivered in a written letter earlier this month — to cut funding to the organization.

President Trump’s Earlier Threat To Leave The WHO Demanded ‘Major Substantive Improvements’ From The Organization

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

In a strongly worded letter aimed at WHO head Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, the president made a number of claims surrounding the notion that the WHO has been lax in its duty to inform the global community of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Trump also pointed to several instances in which he believed that the WHO had provided “grossly inaccurate or misleading” information to the public surrounding COVID-19, asserting that the WHO had given in to pressure being exerted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on this score.

The list of the president’s grievances against the WHO was long, with several stated examples of seeming double standards — wherein the United States drew rampant criticism from the WHO over actions either praised, or ignored by, China — being asserted.

The Loss Of US Funding May Pose A ‘Major Implication’ In Terms Of WHO Operations, Spokesman Says

JUST IN: The US is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, Trump says pic.twitter.com/DGUdPFFUIU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 29, 2020

In response to Trump’s earlier promise to withdraw US funding from the WHO, Dr. Mike Ryan of the organization’s health emergencies program speculated as to what this might mean for their operational capacity.

“We’ll obviously have to work with other partners to ensure those funds can still flow… This is going to be a major implication for delivering essential health services to some of the most vulnerable people in the world, and we trust developed donors will, if necessary, step in to fill that gap.”