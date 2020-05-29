Blac Chyna Shows Off Some Skin In New Instagram Photos

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, May 29, sharing a series of photos of herself showing off her underboob, midriff, and multicolored tattoos in a crop top and hot pants.

The 32-year-old model rocked a white top that rode up on her voluptuous bust, showcasing a hint of underboob. The white garment boasted lace and frills, with sheer sleeves and a barely there bandeau top that stretched across her chest. The top featured straps that tied around the nape of Chyna’s neck. The sleeves slid off of her arms, flaunting her bare shoulders.

Her toned and taut midriff was on full display, as were her large side tattoos. One floral piece, done in greens, reds, and oranges, snaked its way from her leg all the way up to her abdomen, ending right below her bust.

Chyna paired the top with matching lace bottoms that rode up high on her waist and ended at her upper thighs. The waistband of the shorts covered her belly button and showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique. The hot pants featured rows of scalloped lace.

In the first photo of the Instagram set, Chyna stood tall in front of green plants blooming with white flowers. She tugged on the vines that hung overhead. It seemed to be a sunny day, and Chyna squinted at the camera with bedroom eyes, the rays most likely obscuring her vision.

The second snapshot was a close-up shot of the former reality star, who held a white flower up to her chin.

Chyna wore her long, wavy locks in a slight ombre hue, opting for dark roots that transitioned into an auburn color mixed with caramel highlights.

Her brows appeared to be filled in with pencil and arched high above her honey brown eyes. It looked as if she wore a shimmering gold shadow on her lids. Her luscious lashes fanned out and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her contoured cheeks looked to be brushed with bronzer, blush, and highlighter, which made her cheekbones pop.

Her lips seemed to be outlined with a mocha-colored lipliner, and filled in with a frosty pink lipstick.

Her skin sparkled in the sunlight.

Chyna’s fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“So pretty,” wrote one follower, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Yaaaas,” commented another, punctuating their comment with a heart.

“Goddess,” said a third social media user, including two red hearts.

As of press time, the Instagram slideshow racked up close to 20,000 likes and received more than 180 comments.