Instagram Model Sophia Diamond Shows Off Her Athletic Figure And Insane Flexibility

Instagram star Sophia Diamond showed off her athletic figure while putting her insane flexibility on display in her latest video. She struck several jaw-dropping poses in a grassy field while wearing a tube top and tiny white shorts.

The social media influencer has showcased her flexible body in popular TikTok posts in the past, and exhibited those same skills for this upload. In the short clip she was recorded in a serene-looking field that was surrounded by lush greenery. She wore her long golden blond hair down and wavy for the clip. Diamond rocked a small shadow-colored tube top that wrapped around her assets, and a pair of white gym shorts that fit snug around her backside. The model wore white knee pads and a pair of white sneakers with butterflies on the side to complete the ensemble.

For the first pose, Diamond was filmed from the side as she performed a split with her right leg forward and her left leg in the back. The model slowly arched her torso back and nearly touched her head to her back foot. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned legs as she completed the maneuver. Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” played over the clip.

The Canadian model did a cartwheel-handstand flip for the second move and then laid down in the grass on her side. Diamond pulled her left leg up and held it with both hands behind her head for an impressive third pose. After that, she did a handstand while doing the splits. The social media star performed several elegant dance moves to complete the video. In her caption she complained about the heat, which left her somewhat restricted while filming, and asked if her fans were flexible.

Many of her 1.2 million followers responded to the tranquil video, and more than 83,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Diamond’s post received over 850 comments, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye and purple heart emoji. Fans expressed how impressed they were with her flexibility and physique.

“Body goals,” a follower commented.

“Impressive! I could never do this,” a fan wrote while adding a cry-laughing emoji.

“A flexible queen,” another added.

“You about to be real itchy from laying in that grass,” one follower joked.

