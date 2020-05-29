Diana Maux Parades Voluptuous Curves & Thick Booty In Nude Bikini & Thong

Diana Maux stunned her fans when she took to Instagram wearing nothing but a nude bikini. She wore the skimpiest of swimwear, exposed her thick booty, and had some fans doing a double-take.

The model recently took to social media to flaunt all her curves. She left very little to the imagination when she wore the tiniest bikini while posing outside. Diana wore a camel-colored halter bikini and thong that put her backside on center stage.

Diana looked smoking hot as she posed outside for the photo. The nude color blended in seamlessly with her natural skin color so that she almost looked naked. In fact, some fans admitted that they needed to have a second look to verify that she was indeed wearing bikini bottoms.

The Colombian-born model rocked a halterneck bikini that fastened behind her neck. The exquisite top had a cutout detail along the side seam. Although no cleavage was visible due to her stance in the snap, her fans were still treated to a hint of side boob.

Diana put her voluptuous booty on display. Those who follow the model know that she works hard to maintain her backside and proudly flaunts her derriere and muscular thighs any chance that she gets. Her full, round booty was nearly nude as she paraded her assets in the great outdoors.

The social media influencer wore her dark brown tresses in a side-part. She let her loose, curly hair cascade down her shoulder and chest as she looked directly at the camera. She slightly parted her lips and almost frowned at the lens.

In the background, a large palm leaf provided a textured green background. The sun’s dappled rays cast shadows and light on her magnificent body, adding to her allure. Further back, other palm trees stood sentry on the hot sunny day.

Diana frequently engages with her fan base. She consistently posts workout videos, sexy snaps, and motivational messages to her more than 520,000 followers. Her fans cannot get enough of her effervescent energy and smile and interact with her on her social media platforms. In fact, more than 8,000 fans have already liked her latest image, and hordes of them also praised her in the comments section.

In her caption, Diana said that uniqueness was one’s greatest asset. At least one of her followers resonated with the message.

“Exactly! Those qualities that are distinctly US are among our most precious attributes.,” they said.

Another Instagram user waxed lyrical.

“This pic just came up on my Apple Watch… and I just stopped what I was doing to open my phone to see this pic ???????? ILY you’re so pretty!” they raved.

One of her followers definitely noticed how different this particular photo was compared to most of her content.

“This is such a different side of you! You usually have a big, playful, sweet smile on your face, Also…WOW!” they gushed.