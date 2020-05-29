Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Posts Wishing Daughter Zaya A Happy 13th Birthday

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade were excited to celebrate a big family event on Friday and they took to their respective Instagram pages to share the joy. Dwayne’s daughter Zaya is celebrating her 13th birthday and it looks like her loved ones are quite excited for her.

Both Dwayne and Gabrielle shared pictures and lengthy comments via Instagram on Friday to praise Zaya and wish her a grand birthday. The photos were filled with love and joy and thousands of fans were quick to share their own birthday wishes with the new teenager.

Those who have been following the family for the past few months know that Zaya recently came out publicly as transgender. Zaya’s biological mother is Dwayne’s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, but the teen has clearly become quite close to Gabrielle too.

Zaya has been fierce and open in living as her true self over these past few months and Dwayne and Gabrielle have always made it clear they have been proud of her. In these birthday posts, they went into detail in praising the teen.

Dwayne noted that this has been a tough week, seemingly a reference to the George Floyd incident that took place Monday night in Minneapolis. Despite the tough week, Dwayne continued, he has watched Zaya live her truth and he said it’s one of the greatest gifts in his life.

Dwayne added that he will be standing by Zaya’s side until there’s no more standing that needs to be done. He called her bold and courageous and wished her a happy birthday. Along with the sweet, sentimental caption, Dwayne shared four adorable photos showing him with Zaya out on a balcony.

Gabrielle’s post consisted of one snapshot showing her with Zaya. In addition to wishing the teen a happy birthday and noting how much she loves her, Gabrielle also wrote about how inspiring and motivating the young girl is.

Within a couple of hours, the posts had a combined 266,000 likes and almost 2,500 comments.

“Wow! Crying! Yes D!!! Wishing all of our children would know this kind of love and acceptance. Shine on and Happy Birthday @zayawade!!! We love you!” noted actress Essence Atkins.

“Happy birthday Zaya — you go GIRL,” wrote one of Dwayne’s followers.

“Happy birthday to your inspirational daughter!” someone shared on Gabrielle’s post.

“I’m so proud of how you are supporting your daughter @gabunion,” another fan of Gabrielle’s said.

There were plenty of unsupportive comments written on the two posts as well, ones that referred to Zaya as a boy or with male pronouns. Gabrielle and Dwayne seem to simply ignore these, and many of those negative commenters received pushback from other fans of the family.

This year has been intense and challenging for Zaya in many ways, but she always seems to exude confidence and joy. Gabrielle and Dwayne make it clear that they love and support Zaya entirely and it looks like they’re all set for the teen’s 13th year to be a great one.