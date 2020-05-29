Lauren Dascalo Lounges Around In Lacy Red Lingerie

Lauren Dascalo showed off her incredible figure in a sizzling, red hot ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The photo was posted to her page a few minutes ago and instantly earned fans’ attention.

The shot captured the model lounging around in a chic bed that was decorated with white linens and a grey microsuede headboard. A few other decorations were visible in the space, including a neon sign over the bed and a small succulent. Lauren did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location but appeared to be in the comfort of her own home. She leaned back slightly and rested one hand at her back while looking into the camera with a smoldering stare. A tag on the photo indicated that Lauren’s skimpy red set was from Lounge Underwear.

Lauren opted for a sheer lingerie set that highlighted her stunning curves. The piece’s dangerously low neckline flashed an eyeful of cleavage while its see-through fabric exposed her skin underneath. Also of note were the underwire-style cups, which helped further accentuate her cleavage. Meanwhile, the bra’s thin straps were constructed of a silky material and left her toned arms and shoulders on display.

Lauren stunned in a pair of matching bottoms that were outlined in a red silk fabric. The garment’s high cut and cheeky design gave fans a teasing view of her sculpted thighs and hipbones. The low rise of the front also put her taut tummy and trim abs on display — something that her audience hardly seemed to mind. Lauren covered the rest of her legs with a white duvet cover.

The model also added a gold necklace that was dripping with tiny butterfly charms and gave her outfit the perfect amount of bling. She pulled her hair out of her face in a tight top-knot, and a section of hair on each side fell around her forehead. Her natural makeup application appeared to include defined brows and a few thick coats of mascara.

Fans didn’t hesitate to shower the snap with love. The post has accrued over 6,000 likes and 210 comments so far.

“WOW Lauren! You’re so beautiful, gorgeous and candy sweet,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“Nice abs and you look amazing and beautiful,” a second social media user commented.

“You look beautiful girl love the red. Stay safe my girl,” another wrote.

One more fan called her a “blond goddess.”