Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Blue Lingerie & Unbuttoned Jeans

On Friday, May 29, American model Jilissa Zoltko shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 715,000 Instagram followers.

The tantalizing pictures showed the 22-year-old posing next to a window in what appears to be a living room. A white leather couch and hanging wall art can be seen in the background. She sizzled in a blue lace lingerie set manufactured by the clothing brand, Lounge Underwear. Jilissa also had on a pair of unbuttoned blue jeans. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. As for accessories, she wore gold hoop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a ring.

In the first image, Jilissa stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She placed one of her hands on the window sill, as she grabbed the waistband of her jeans. The Instagram star gazed directly into the camera, pursing her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by moving her head slightly.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her hair in loose waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, which seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, highlighter, and peachy nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation left a blue heart emoji and advertised for Lounge Underwear.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Jilissa’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“[T]he prettiest girl ever,” gushed a fan.

“This beauty has no boundaries,” added a different devotee.

“The most sensual and beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” remarked another follower, adding a string of kissing face, heart-eye, and heart emoji to the comment.

“Truly breathtaking and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Jilissa engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a black bikini. That post has been liked over 25,000 times since it was shared.