Demi Rose Rocks A Belted, Cut-Out Ensemble In Throwback Photos

Demi Rose took to her Instagram story on Friday, May 29, to share several throwback photos of herself dressed in a black, cut-out jumpsuit that showed off some skin.

The all-black ensemble started off on top with a black bra that flaunted the British model’s ample cleavage and buxom bust, which almost spilled out of the garment. It featured a triangle-shaped cut-out just below her chest. Her midriff was covered by three belts with silver details, though peeks of her abdomen and sides showed through. From there, the outfit transitioned into pants that came to her calves and curved around her booty. She paired the look with strappy black heels and a black purse that hung over her shoulder by a chain.

In the first image, Demi looked straight at the camera, standing tall. The picture was taken from the knees up, which gave her 14 million fans a closer look at the details on the ensemble than in the other snapshots, which were full-body photos. Her body was angled directly in front of the lens, showing off the metallic buckles of the belts as well as her busty chest.

The brunette bombshell looked off to the side and tossed her head over her shoulder in the second picture. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and she seemed to sport a small, close-lipped smile in this image. This side shot gave viewers a glimpse of her derriere, as well as the full scope of her ensemble.

The third photo was taken from the other side, which gave her followers a different angle of the jumpsuit. In this image, her bust looked dangerously close to popping out of the top.

Demi wore her brunette tresses in a messy updo. The hue of her hair transitioned from a medium brown at the roots to a honey blond at the bun, giving her locks a two-toned effect. Pieces of her hair fell down and framed her face in beachy waves.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed and shaped and filled in with pencil. They arched over her honey brown eyes, which seemed to be rimmed with kohl liner. Her feathery lashes curled upwards, nearly hitting her brow bone. Both her upper and lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks seemed to be contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips appeared to be filled in with a peachy nude gloss.

Demi’s nails looked to be painted with a sheer pink polish.