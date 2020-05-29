Kayla Moody Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Iridescent Bathing Suit: ‘Enjoying The Vitamin D’

Kayla Moody left very little to the imagination in yet another racy new post to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon. The model wasn’t modest when it came to flashing her curves.

In the sexy video, Kayla let it all hang out as she rocked an iridescent bathing suit. The swimwear boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a very low cut neckline to expose her massive cleavage and bare chest underneath.

She held her phone as she filmed the racy clip on the beach. She panned down to show off her tiny waist and a hint of her curvy hips and killer legs.

With her other hand, she tugged at the sides of the bathing suit and ran her fingers through her hair while blowing a kiss into the camera. In the background, a blue sky, stunning ocean scene, and white sand could be seen.

Kayla wore her blond hair in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders while blowing back in the wind.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of long, thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a metallic eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink gloss on her full lips.

Kayla’s 778,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The video was watched more than 8,900 times within the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also left their opinions in over 180 messages posted to the comments section.

“Beautiful and sexy as always!” one follower wrote.

“Looking Hott,” another stated.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” a third social media user gushed.

“OMG!! I would die if I was getting that “Smooch.” You amaze me more with each post!! THE “HOTTEST” WOMAN ON IG PERIOD!! ” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she is not shy about showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking revealing ensembles such as racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and see-through tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla recently got the pulses of her follower racing when she posed in nothing but a white thong and a beanie. To date, that post has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 300 messages.