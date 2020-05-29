Kelley Flanagan Teases ‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber: ‘Get Over Here And Give Me A Kiss’

The Bachelor lovebirds Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are not hiding their romance any longer. While they played coy during the first few weeks that they quarantined together at her apartment in Chicago, they’re increasingly confident in their relationship and they have started sharing some mushy snaps via Instagram.

About a month ago, Peter and Kelley finally made their romance Instagram official. This revelation did not necessarily come as a surprise to those who had been following along with this recoupling, but it did seem to be a big step for them to fully admit it on social media.

Since then, Kelley and Peter have been virtually inseparable. They have been doing some traveling, an easy opportunity to orchestrate given Peter’s work as a pilot for Delta Airlines. She’s bonded with his mom Barb, and in a Thursday Instagram post, Kelley shared that she and her beau had done some wakeboarding.

The new trio of snaps that Kelley shared in her latest Instagram post showed her on the water, a few feet away from Peter. They were both soaking wet and holding onto tow ropes as they glided through the water. In the first photo, they were looking toward one another and she had one arm stretched out toward Peter.

The second photo in Kelley’s post showed her close to Peter, the arm that had been outstretched placed on his arm. They smiled and looked toward one another, and the third snapshot showed them sharing a kiss.

Kelley’s caption teased that she wanted Peter to get over to her and give her a kiss, and The Bachelor fans started to swoon over this. More than 127,000 people liked the post in about 18 hours after Kelley had first shared it, and nearly 1,000 comments were posted.

Peter himself teasingly wrote a simple, agreeable response to his girlfriend and quite a few people responded positively to that quip.

“@pilot_pete your chemistry with Kelley was obvious from the very beginning. Glad you all have found happiness,” wrote one fan.

“@pilot_pete y’all are totally gonna break the internet with all this cuteness,” another fan teased.

“Happiness looks so good on y’all,” someone else declared.

“CANT EVER BE MAD, ROOTED FOR THE BOTH OF YOU SINCE DAY 1,” another commenter noted.

Fellow The Bachelor and The Bachelorette veterans like Dylan Barbour and Jason Tartick teased their pal a bit too, and fans were overwhelmingly positive in supporting this pairing.

Kelley and Peter didn’t end up together during his season, and he navigated some big challenges to get to this point. However, now that the two are together, it looks like The Bachelor fans are ready to get on-board with this romance.