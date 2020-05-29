Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Is Contesting Prenup Terms And Child Support Amid Jim Edmonds Divorce

Meghan King Edmonds' divorce is at a standstill.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, may have moved on from their five-year marriage with new partners but their divorce is far from over.

According to a report from E! News on May 28, Meghan’s divorce from the former MLB player and current commentator is at a standstill due to disagreements over their prenuptial agreement, specifically the terms mentioned regarding the spousal support Meghan will receive from him.

As Meghan attempts to fight to find loop holes in their agreement, Jim’s representative, Steve Honig, is insisting that their prenup is “valid, enforceable and generous for a five-year marriage.” As he explained, he and Jim are confident that the agreement will be upheld, despite Meghan’s efforts to the contrary.

Steve also noted that at the time the agreement was made, Meghan was adamant about signing a prenup with Jim because she didn’t want his family to think she was after his money. Now, as they share custody of their three children, including 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, Steve claims Jim is paying Meghan “more than three times” the amount of child support the court suggested and is also footing the bill for many of her life expenses.

“He is letting her live in one of his homes in St. Louis and is paying the mortgage and all the bills for that house. He gives her money for her fulltime nanny and housekeeper. He pays for practically every single expense related to the children. And, if that wasn’t enough, he pays half the rent on her Los Angeles beach house,” the rep shared.

Meanwhile, Meghan told E! News she’s looking forward to putting her split behind her in an amicable manner and no longer wants to discuss the details of her divorce from Jim.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Meghan went public with her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, on Wednesday by sharing a photo of the two of them posing in matching red flannel shirts on her Instagram page. Right away, a number of her fans and followers on social media flooded her with comments and congratulatory messages about her new love.

Christian also left a comment on Meghan’s Instagram photo in which he said that he liked her in a flannel shirt and a smile.

In response to the flirty message, Meghan reacted with a blushing emoji.