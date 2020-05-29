Sailor Brinkley-Cook Says Her Mom Christie Didn’t ‘Fully’ Know About Her Body Image Issues

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum says she kept her painful struggle with body dysmorphia and an eating disorder to herself.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook says her famous mom Christie Brinkley never knew the full extent of the body image issues she struggled with when she was younger.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the 21-year-old Dancing with the Stars alum opened up about her body dysmorphia and battles with an eating disorder. Sailor admitted that despite her close relationship with her supermodel mom, she didn’t share the extent of her struggles with her at the height of her pain.

“My mom didn’t fully know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst,” Sailor told the ABC news program.

Brinkley’s daughter added that she “grew up a little bit overweight” and that she was constantly teased. It didn’t help that she grew up in the shadow of her mom, who regularly posed for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.

In the interview, Sailor revealed that she felt like if she wasn’t skinny she “wasn’t worth being celebrated.” The blond beauty admitted that she still looks in the mirror and is “disgusted” with herself for the tiniest things.

Sailor told Good Morning America that she developed an eating disorder when she was around 15-years-old as she started her modeling career. After being surrounded by size zero models, Sailor then began cutting calories and working out up to five times a day.

The model also said she was “so happy” with how she looked during a previous GMA interview seven years ago because she had a “thigh gap” as she walked through a garden with ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts.

The TV interview came days after Sailor posted a lengthy Instagram post in which she admitted, “The body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.”

Sailor revealed that lately she has been “crying” about her cellulite and “getting mad” that she’s not as skinny as she once was. She also admitted that she tires of seeing “perfect” girls with tiny waists and thighs on her social media feed.

Sailor told GMA she posted the Instagram manifesto “out of anger” after she had just hopped out of the pool. The star ultimately ended her post by telling her followers that she fuels her body with healthy food and takes care of it by working out. She also added that she is now “proud as hell” of her body and will embrace her imperfections.

This is not the first time Sailor has opened up about her body image issues. Last year, she clapped back at body shamers as she revealed how hard it was being compared to her picture-perfect mom.