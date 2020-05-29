Julia Roberts Reps Former President Barack Obama On Face Mask

Actress Julia Roberts — the star of seminal film works such as Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Erin Brockovich— may have made a significant political statement recently with a face mask worn to protect against the novel coronavirus. As reported by TMZ, the 52-year-old A-lister was snapped on Thursday wearing a mask that featured the likeness of former President Barack Obama.

Per TMZ, the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress was strolling near the Malibu Country Mart when she was photographed in the mask.

Roberts’ support for Obama while he was in office has been well-documented. As reported by Politico in 2012, she joined Cher, Ellen Degeneres and Jane Lynch at a Los Angeles event to help raise funds for Obama as he sought a second term in the White House. She later maintained her Democratic principles by supporting Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign against Donald Trump.

It’s that stance against Trump that TMZ opines may have prompted her to wear a mask with Obama pictured on it.

Roberts’ use of a face mask is indicative of her overall concern about the COVID-19 pandemic and her own efforts to curb the spread of the disease. Meanwhile, Trump has actively ignored the advice of medical experts — including that of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, whom Roberts referred to as a personal hero when the two spoke via One World’s #PassTheMic series — by choosing not to wear a mask.

The Inquisitr previously shared a story on May 28 about progressive commentator Sam Seder, who believes that Trump is trying to create a culture war over mask use. According to Seder, who was referring to previous statements made by Fauci regarding mask use, the infectious disease expert has made his opinion on Trump’s refusal to wear a mask known, even as he’s stopped short of name-checking the president at times.

“We know who they’re talking about. This all like one big subweet that the president of the United States is trying to create a cultural — he’s trying to create a culture war over the use of masks during a pandemic. It’s f-ing nuts!”

During their May 21 chat through One World, Roberts asked Fauci about the possibility that people might have to embrace a new normal with regards to living life and keeping safe amid the pandemic, a proposition the he seemed to agree with.

“People say, ‘do you think we’ll be back to normal this summer?’ and I say ‘I don’t really think so,’ because it may be a new normal, but it’s not going to be the way we had it before.”

Although Roberts and Fauci are embracing the “new normal,” Trump may not be, which would lend credence to TMZ‘s assertion that Roberts was making a statement with her face mask.