Monica Huldt Puts Her Booty On Full Display In A Strappy Red Lingerie Set

Monica Huldt returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share another super-sexy post with her fans. The model put her curves on full display as she told her fans that she was extremely tired in the caption of the photo.

In the racy snap, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a red lingerie set. The bra boasted multiple straps that crossed over her ample bust and back while showing off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties put her round booty in the spotlight while fitting tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. She also exposed her long, lean legs in some thigh-high stockings.

Monica sat on her knees as she leaned over the back of a white couch with her legs apart. She arched her back and rested her elbows on a cushion. She looked over her shoulder with her eyes closed and a sultry expression on her face.

Monica wore her blond hair parted in the middle. She styled the golden locks in loose curls that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She seemed to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Monica’s 632,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The photo garnered more than 8,900 likes within the first three hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 180 remarks about the photo during that time.

“And after looking at your picture, I can’t see straight,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful and charming as always!” declared another.

“Absolutely sexy beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Best lady in red beautiful Monica…. hotter than the sun,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing off her insane curves in skimpy ensembles for her online posts. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and tiny tops for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a black lingerie set with buckles around her waist and a garter belt. To date, that snap has earned more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments.