Veronica Bielik Shows Off Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

On Friday, May 29, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old standing on a paved pathway, surrounded by trees. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Warsaw, Poland. Veronica sizzled in a white, off-the-shoulder mini dress with button detailing manufactured by the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The figure-hugging garment put Veronica’s ample cleavage, slender waist, and sculpted hips on full display. The Instagram star finished off the sexy look with a pair of thigh-high black boots.

In the first image, Veronica turned to the side, as she held her hands together. She looked directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. The model altered her position for the following photo by spreading her legs and jutting out her hips. The final shot showed her facing forward.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, peach blush, winged eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the three photos did they prefer. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“Number 3 is very beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“They are all breathtaking but 3 is something else,” remarked another Instagram user, adding both a heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

Many of her admirers stated, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image between the three pictures.

“Stunning! All 3 are stunning,” remarked another follower.

“1, 2, or 3? That’s like asking which word is better: incredible, spectacular, or amazing?? I say all 3,” added a different devotee.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crop top and skimpy underwear. That post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.