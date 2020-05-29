Brennah Black Flaunts Incredible Figure In Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Brennah Black rocked nothing but a racy lingerie set in her latest series of Instagram snaps. The upload included three tantalizing photos added to her page a few moments ago.

The setting was simple and captured Brennah in front of a plain white wall. She did not add her geotag in the location but instead directed fans to her Instagram live feed. A tag on the photo indicated that the sexy set was from Yandy.com. The first image in the series showed the model with her backside faced toward the camera while the other two pictures were taken from her front. Image No. 3 offered the best glimpse of her entire outfit, which showcased her curvy figure and ample assets.

The model slipped into a semi-sheer lingerie set that boasted a deep black color that exposed her tanned skin beneath. The garment was also decorated with stitched flowers, which added another sexy element to the scandalous ensemble. Its scooping neckline flashed her shiny cleavage and bare decolletage while its thin straps highlighted her toned arms and shoulders, both of which were perfectly bronzed. The rest of the garment was tight on her torso and midsection and helped to define her hourglass curves further.

Brenna sported a pair of tiny thong panties to match the rest of her outfit while teasing a glimpse of her gym-honed legs. The back of the panties tucked into her derriere and left her peachy posterior in view of the camera in the first photo. Brennah added another sizzling element to her outfit with a pair of knee-highs that had the same mesh and flower material and connected to the top of her outfit with a set of strings.

Brennah’s hair was all sexed-up and filled with voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. She completed her look with a gorgeous application of makeup that included defined brows, eyeliner, and a light pink blush.

Most of Brennah’s fans were quick to flock to the comments section and rave over her impressive figure while a few more commented on the caption and let her know that they would be tuning into the live feed.

“That looks soooo good on you brennah! U r perfect,” one follower gushed with a trio of flames.

Another one of her followers called her an “absolute stunner.”

“Beautiful as always, love the lingerie on you,” a third follower wrote.

“You don’t disappoint keep up the good work,” another one of Brennah’s fans chimed in.