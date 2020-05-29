YouTube Star Saffron Barker Poses In Bodysuit From Her New Clothing Line

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to pose in an outfit taken from her new clothing range with In The Style, which is launching this weekend. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to impressing fans with her fashion choices, and she didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a cream-colored bodysuit with long sleeves that were rolled up slightly from the bottom. The item of clothing had a turtle neck and helped display her legs. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace with a heart pendant, two bracelets, and what looked to be a gold watch. She went barefoot for the occasion and sported her blond locks wavy. Barker clipped back half her hair and left the rest down. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

In the image, Barker was captured on her knees on a bed with white sheets. She raised both arms above her head and looked over to her right with a subtle pout. Barker showed off her striking bone structure and had been caught in natural lighting.

For her caption, she told fans that she will be revealing the full collection on her YouTube channel — which boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — tomorrow.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in her recent videos, Barker has been spending the coronavirus pandemic at home with her family.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Can’t wait to hopefully get my hands on some of it!! I love you Saff and thank you for everything <3,” one user wrote.

“Ahhh can’t wait to order some!!! Buzzing,” another devotee shared.

“Omg your soo beautiful, love it. You look gorgeous in everything Saffron. I love you and your vids soo much, I hope everyone is staying safe,” remarked a third fan.

“Oh my god, I need everything in your collection! I swear @inthestyle doing a collab with you is the best thing they’ve ever done,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a long-sleeved multicolored tie-dye cop top taken from the same collection. Barker paired the outfit with light green high-waisted shorts and pulled her wavy blond hair up in a messy bun. To complete the look, she accessorized with a necklace, a couple of bracelets, rings, and a gold watch.