Qimmah Russo Pumps Iron In Black Sports Bra And Shorts

Qimmah Russo showed off her muscled physique in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshots, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a black sports bra paired with matching shorts. The flattering workout pants featured mesh panels at the sides of the waistband that created a V-shaped detail that emphasized the muscle definition of her lower abs. The length of the shorts also showed off her chiseled quads.

Qimmah wore her black hair straight in the photo series, and it cascaded past her shoulders from a side part. She appeared to have also sported dark brown shadow and her eyelids and nude gloss on her lips.

Each of the photos was taken in a gym. In the first of the three images, Qimmah stood in front of a rack and was photographed while she lifted what appeared to be 20-pound dumbbells.

The second photo focused on her shapely glutes and tone hamstrings. It also revealed that her shorts featured ruching down the center at the back.

The third image saw her pose on a rowing machine. She flashed a broad smile in this photo, showing off straight pearly-white teeth.

The post amassed over 5,000 likes in under 40 minutes and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for Qimmah’s sculpted figure.

“Qimmah!!,” one fan wrote before adding an applause emoji to their comment. “Looking like a Goddess.”

Others seemed to imagine themselves in a relationship with the fitness trainer.

“My strong wife,” another supporter commented.

“Love my Qimmah, fit, thick in all the right places. Beautiful and taken,” another Instagram user added.

And a fourth fan had a bizarre request.

“I wanna smell ur sweaty feet after your workout,” they wrote.

Several other commenters eschewed words altogether, opting to fill their comments with collections of emoji.

Qimmah often wears clothing meant to highlight her fit physique in her Instagram uploads. In a previous photo series, she showed off her abs in a black and blue sports bra and leggings ensemble. In the first photo of the series, she tugged the waistband of her pants down to showcase even more of her taut abdominal muscles.

The caption showed that the post was aptly meant to promote her upcoming fitness programs designed to target the abs. She informed her fans that these new products would be available “soon.”

The post has been liked more than 16,000 times and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it.