Maitland Ward Flaunts Her Underboob While Wearing A Barely-There Crop Top & Black Booty Shorts

Maitland Ward wasn’t shy about showing some skin for her most recent Instagram photo on Friday afternoon. The former Boy Meets World star flashed her curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Maitland looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a barely-there white crop top. The garment showcased her muscular arms and shoulders while flaunting her underboob, which fell out of the bottoms of the tiny top.

She also rocked a pair of black booty shorts with white trim. The bottoms clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the snap.

Maitland posed with one hip pushed to the side and both of her hands in her hair. She gave a seductive stare into the camera and wore a slight smirk on her face. In the background of the photo, a green couch and some wall art could be seen.

Maitland wore her red hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. The application seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and brown eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Maitland’s over 1.4 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Love your hair,” one follower wrote.

“Looking hot Maitland,” another stated.

“Wow looking awesome,” a third social media user declared.

“I adore you,” a fourth person gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves while wearing sexy little outfits in her online posts. She’s seen rocking scanty bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland recently thrilled her followers when she sported a sheer black zipped up bodysuit and a dark makeup look. To date, that post has raked in more than 72,000 likes and over 920 comments.