Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Raping A 17-Year Old Girl In New Lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein was slapped with a new lawsuit that alleges he raped a 17-year-old girl. As the Daily Beast reports, four new women have come forward describing sexual misconduct by the disgraced Hollywood mogul between 1984 and 2013.

One of the women, identified as Jane Doe II, says that when she was 17 and an aspiring actress, she was picked up by one of Weinstein’s associates and taken to his hotel. Once there, she says that she entered the room to find the producer already nude, but opted to stay anyway, deciding “to keep her cool and try to get through the ‘meeting’ as quickly as possible.”

He then asked her to perform oral sex on him with the promise to help her get a job.

“Before leaving the room, Weinstein made Plaintiff give him her driver’s license and told her that if she ever told anyone about what had just happened, he would not only make sure she never got to act in any films, but also have his associates track her down and physically harm her and her family,” the lawsuit reads. “She was thus afraid to come forward until now.”

Another woman identified as Jane Doe says that she had an encounter with Weinstein at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival in France. She details a now-familiar description of the producer’s behavior, saying she agreed to head back to his friend’s suite to discuss opportunities in the entertainment business. Instead, she says that he directed her to his own suite in the hotel where he “pinned her against the suite’s front door, jammed his tongue into her mouth and fondled her breasts and then vagina.”

She says that she didn’t report the situation after a friend warned her that Weinstein had made career opportunities difficult for other women in the industry who had talked about their experiences with him.

A third Jane Doe recalls a similar situation. She says she met with him to discuss her career, but instead, he turned the conversation to sex. She attempted to deflect him, but he eventually raped her, the lawsuit alleges.

Jane Doe IV says that she had dinner with Weinstein, his secretary, and her friend in 2013 after meeting the producer at the Venice Film Festival in 2013. Alone in the hotel room with him, she says he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Weinstein was convicted in February of a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars.