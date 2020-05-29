Cameron Boyce’s Loved Ones Share Sweet Tributes To Honor The Deceased Actor On His 21st Birthday

Young actor Cameron Boyce would have turned 21-years-old on Thursday, and a number of those close to him made an effort to celebrate and honor him on the big day. The star of The Descendants and Jessie passed away suddenly last July and it looks like many of the actor’s fans were eager to join Cameron’s family and co-stars to celebrate his birthday.

Given how sudden Cameron’s death was last July, it’s easy to understand why this week has been tough on those who loved him. Earlier this week, the actor’s mom Libby Boyce shared a video on Instagram tearfully thanking people for their support. It seems that sparked an additional round of love and support for the grieving mom, as her Thursday Instagram post showed a counter full of flowers and wine.

In this brief video clip, Libby showed her husband Victor in the family’s kitchen, and then she panned over to the flowers and wine. She thanked her friends and loved ones for showering her with all of these tokens of support and this post garnered a big reaction from her fans.

The short video clip has been viewed more than 90,000 times. In addition, it has been liked more than 26,000 times and received more than 500 comments.

“We all love you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“You guys turned this experience into a great foundation helping so many people, thank you,” noted another fan.

“Cameron always in our hearts,” shared someone else.

“We love and miss him so much,” another comment detailed.

Cameron’s The Descendants co-stars took to social media to honor their friend on his 21st birthday too. Booboo Stewart, who played Jay alongside Cameron’s character of Carlos, shared a post promoting the foundation that honors the actor’s life.

Actress Dove Cameron, who played Mal in The Descendants, shared details in an Instagram post regarding a new collection she has created that will support Cameron’s foundation.

Sofia Carson, who took on The Descendants character of Evie, posted a sweet photo showing her hugging Cameron. She noted that she knew he was dancing in heaven, but she admitted she’d do almost anything to hold him tight right now.

There were posts from some Jessie cast members tool. Skai Jackson (Zuri), Peyton List (Emma), and Karan Brar (Ravi) all hyped the late actor’s charitable foundation in honor of the late actor’s birthday.

In addition, Skai shared an adorable video clip from the early days of Jessie showing her with Cameron and singing a line of “Happy Birthday.”

Last but not least, actress Debby Ryan, who played Jessie in the series, shared an adorable video from the set and a lengthy, touching post about Cameron.

Cameron may be gone, but he certainly is not forgotten. Colleagues and fans alike clearly miss him deeply and joined together to honor him on what should have been a big birthday.