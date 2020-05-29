Delilah Belle Hamlin Wears Mother Lisa Rinna’s Vintage Swimsuit In Stunning Photos

Delilah wowed her Instagram followers by striking a few different poses in the zebra-print one-piece.

Delilah Belle Hamlin borrowed a bathing suit from her mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, for a steamy photo shoot. The 21-year-old model shared her stunning snapshots on her Instagram page, and her followers were absolutely floored by how fantastic she looked.

Delilah didn’t credit her mother for letting her wear one of her designer swimsuits. However, Lisa, 56, took to the comments section of her daughter’s Instagram post to inform Delilah’s followers that the garment came from her closet. Lisa also identified the bathing suit’s designer as Norma Kamali.

“My @normakamali vintage suit has never looked better,” Lisa wrote.

The one-piece featured a bold zebra print. The garment was strapless, and it had a massive cutout on the left side that exposed most of Delilah’s toned midsection. The rounded window of missing material extended well below her navel, and it completely bared her left side, save for a single bottom strap. The swimsuit had a high cut that almost reached Delilah’s hip bones. The garment also featured visible front seams and ruching on the right side.

Delilah accessorized her mom’s bathing suit with gold stacked necklaces and a pair of dangle earrings. She wore her brunette hair down, and the model appeared to wear makeup that was meant to look soft and natural. Her skin had an allover dewy glow, and her lips were a neutral shade of pink. Her eyelashes looked like they were only coated with a light amount of mascara, and her eyelids had a subtle pearly shimmer.

Delilah’s Instagram slideshow included multiple photos and one video that provided a closer look at her face. In the pictures, she sat outside in front of a white wall. The sunlight created dappled shadows on her backdrop, and it gave the model’s photos a soft, dreamy glow.

Delilah posed with a few cut white roses in full bloom. In her final shot, she was crouched down on the ground and facing the camera. She held the flowers up beside her face and slightly stuck her pert posterior up in the air, revealing that her swimsuit had a thong back.

Since it was first uploaded, Delilah’s post has racked up over 57,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Stunningly beautiful just like your Mama,” read one response to her post.

“I can’t get over how gorgeous you are, it’s not even fair!” another fan remarked.

“Beautiful inside and out!!!” a third comment read.

While Delilah’s post was a huge hit, a few of Lisa’s Instagram followers weren’t happy when the model popped up on her mom’s page. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one commenter accused Lisa of “pimping out” her daughter after she shared a video of herself and Delilah dancing in see-through dresses. However, Lisa responded by saying that Delilah had asked her to share the video.